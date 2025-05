Trout went 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI double in Saturday's 7-5 loss to Cleveland.

Trout extended the Angels' lead to three runs in the fifth inning, when his double to left field brought Yoan Moncada home. It was Trout's second game back from a four-week absence due to a knee injury and his first RBI since April 25 against the Twins.