Mitchell Parker News: On shaky ground in rotation

Parker could be in danger of losing his rotation spot after posting an 8.46 ERA, 1.81 WHIP and 20:15 K:BB through 27.2 innings over his last six starts, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The southpaw held a 1.39 ERA on April 22, but since then things have completely fallen apart for Parker, who served up three homers in 4.2 innings during his most recent outing May 27 in Seattle. The Nationals will give him more time to figure things out, but if Parker's struggles continue into June, he could be painting a bullseye on his back to lose his rotation spot when the team decides prospect Cade Cavalli is ready to be promoted from Triple-A Rochester.