Mitchell Parker News: Yields three homers in loss

Parker (4-4) allowed four runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over 4.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Mariners.

Parker yielded three home runs in the loss, including two to Cal Raleigh. Those long balls accounted for all of the damage on Parker's line, as he failed to complete five innings for the fourth time in five outings in May. He's also given up at least three runs in each of those starts, though he had surrendered just two homers all season prior to Tuesday. Parker is now at a 4.65 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 40:26 K:BB through 60 innings over 11 starts. His next outing is projected to be at Arizona this weekend.