Mookie Betts Injury: Has fractured toe

Betts told Dylan Hernandez of the Los Angeles Times on Friday that he has a fractured toe but expects to miss just "a couple of days."

Betts underwent X-rays on Friday and sat out the first game of a weekend set against the Yankees due to an aching toe on his left foot. The imaging appears to have revealed a fracture, but the severity may be minor given Betts' indication that he could be back in the lineup shortly. Betts told Hernandez that the injury happened when he banged the toe against a wall while walking to the bathroom in the dark, and the star shortstop described the consequence of the fracture as "just pain."