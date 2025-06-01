Mookie Betts Injury: Should return soon

Bett (toe), who is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, said he's feeling better and expects to rejoin the starting lineup within the next couple days, Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports.

The 32-year-old's absence from the lineup Sunday for a third straight game isn't surprising after he sustained a fracture in his left big toe Wednesday, but he doesn't appear likely to require a stint on the injured list. After sitting out all three games against the Yankees this weekend, Betts could be back in action during the upcoming four-game series versus the Mets, which begins Monday.