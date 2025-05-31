Fantasy Baseball
Nate Eaton headshot

Nate Eaton News: Slated to join big club

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

The Red Sox are expected to promote Eaton from Triple-A Worcester, Chris Henrique of the Boston Sports Journal reports.

Eaton signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox in November after spending the entire 2024 season in Triple-A. He is slashing .277/.364/.446 with four steals, five home runs and 27 RBI across 225 plate appearances with Worcester this season. Eaton's next appearance in a Red Sox uniform will mark his first major-league outing since June of 2023 with the Royals.

Nate Eaton
Boston Red Sox
