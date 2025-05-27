Fantasy Baseball
Nathan Eovaldi headshot

Nathan Eovaldi Injury: Dealing with triceps issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2025 at 6:17pm

Eovaldi (triceps) exited Tuesday's contest against the Blue Jays early with right triceps fatigue, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Eovaldi was pulled from the game after throwing 39 pitches over two scoreless innings on the mound. The right-hander's removal from the game is considered to be for precautionary reasons and the Rangers don't expect him to miss any time. Eovaldi can be considered day-to-day for the time being, with his next projected start expected to come June 3 in Tampa Bay.

Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
