Nathan Eovaldi Injury: Exits early Tuesday
Eovaldi (undisclosed) exited Tuesday's contest against the Blue Jays in the third inning, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Eovaldi pitched two scoreless frames, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out two batters before leaving the game in the top of the third. The right-hander threw 39 pitches over his two innings on the mound. It's unclear what he's dealing with, but Jacob Latz replaced him in the contest.
