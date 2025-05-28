Fantasy Baseball
Nathan Eovaldi headshot

Nathan Eovaldi Injury: Expected to make next start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 6:37am

The Rangers announced that Eovaldi (triceps) was removed from Tuesday's game as a precaution and is not expected to miss time due to the issue, Kenndi Landry of MLB.com reports. The pitcher was removed from Tuesday's game after two innings with triceps fatigue.

Eovaldi will be monitored over the coming days, but the plan, for now, is for the right-hander to start next Tuesday in Tampa. It will help that the Rangers are off Thursday and next Monday, which keeps the rotation in order while giving Eovaldi two extra days of rest.

Nathan Eovaldi
Texas Rangers
