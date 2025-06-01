Nathan Eovaldi Injury: Lands on IL

The Rangers placed Eovaldi (triceps) on the 15-day injured list Sunday, Jeff Wilson of AllDLLS.com reports.

Eovaldi experienced right triceps fatigue coming out of his most recent outing Tuesday, but the Rangers were initially optimistic that he would avoid a stint on the IL and would be ready to pitch after getting a few extra days of rest between starts. In fact, Eovaldi told Kennedi Landry of MLB.com earlier Sunday that he was feeling good after playing catch in recent days and was hopeful to return to the mound Wednesday or Thursday versus the Rays, but the Rangers' brass evidently felt it was better to give the veteran righty some additional time off. Per Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News, general manager Chris Young reiterated that Eovaldi has nothing structurally wrong with his arm, and the Rangers appear optimistic that he'll be able to return from the IL around the time that he's first eligible in mid-June. Kumar Rocker (shoulder) is on track to be activated from the IL to start the next time Eovaldi's turn in the rotation comes up Wednesday.