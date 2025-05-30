Fantasy Baseball
Nathan Eovaldi headshot

Nathan Eovaldi Injury: Next start pushed back

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2025 at 2:24pm

Manager Bruce Bochy said Friday that Eovaldi (triceps) will have his next turn through the rotation pushed back a few days, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander was originally expected to make his next turn through the rotation as scheduled Tuesday after departing his previous start due to triceps soreness, but the Rangers will instead take advantage of Monday's team off day to get him some extra rest. That lines up Eovaldi to pitch during next weekend's three-game set in Washington, giving him at least nine days to recover between outings.

