Nathan Lukes News: On bench for series finale

Lukes is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Rays.

Jonatan Clase will pick up a start in left field in place of Lukes, who had been included in the lineup in each of Toronto's last nine games while slashing .231/.333/.462 with two home runs. At least until Andres Gimenez (quadriceps) returns from the injured list, Lukes looks like he'll have a fairly clear runway to consistent playing time. Once Gimenez is back in action, however, Lukes could lose out on some work if the Blue Jays elect to shift Ernie Clement from second base to third base and move Addison Barger from the hot corner to a corner-outfield spot.