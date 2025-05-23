Nathan Lukes News: Plays hero with walkoff hit

Lukes went 1-for-4 with two walks, a run scored and an RBI in Thursday's extra-innings win over the Padres.

The 30-year-old outfielder walked it off in the bottom of the 11th inning with an RBI single through a drawn-in infield. The Blue Jays have gotten little from Anthony Santander (hip) so far this season, but Lukes has filled in admirably of late, slashing .263/.364/.500 over his last 12 games with three homers, seven RBI, eight runs and a 6:5 BB:K.