Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nathaniel Lowe headshot

Nathaniel Lowe News: Rare two-hit game amid power outage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2025 at 12:59am

Lowe went 2-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 9-3 win over the Mariners.

It was Lowe's first multi-hit game since May 6, and he has just one extra-base hit over his last nine games. The veteran first baseman is hitting only .211 with two RBI and two runs scored during this period. Even with the power outage -- he has only two long balls in May -- Lowe has managed to log at least one hit in seven of these nine outings.

Nathaniel Lowe
Washington Nationals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now