Nehomar Ochoa News: Back at full strength
Ochoa (undisclosed) is 4-for-16 in five games at Single-A Fayetteville this season.
Ochoa began the 2025 campaign on the 7-day injured list after being involved in a car accident, but he's since been cleared for game action. He appeared in six games at the Florida Complex League earlier in the month (3-for-21 with three RBI and two runs scored) before being activated from the minor league injured list and joining the Woodpeckers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now