Nehomar Ochoa News: Back at full strength

Ochoa (undisclosed) is 4-for-16 in five games at Single-A Fayetteville this season.

Ochoa began the 2025 campaign on the 7-day injured list after being involved in a car accident, but he's since been cleared for game action. He appeared in six games at the Florida Complex League earlier in the month (3-for-21 with three RBI and two runs scored) before being activated from the minor league injured list and joining the Woodpeckers.