Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nehomar Ochoa headshot

Nehomar Ochoa News: Back at full strength

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Ochoa (undisclosed) is 4-for-16 in five games at Single-A Fayetteville this season.

Ochoa began the 2025 campaign on the 7-day injured list after being involved in a car accident, but he's since been cleared for game action. He appeared in six games at the Florida Complex League earlier in the month (3-for-21 with three RBI and two runs scored) before being activated from the minor league injured list and joining the Woodpeckers.

Nehomar Ochoa
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now