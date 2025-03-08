Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nic Enright headshot

Nic Enright Injury: Starting 2025 in Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

The Guardians optioned Enright (lat) to Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.

Enright suffered a low-grade lat strain mid-February, but he has recently progressed to mound work. He'll begin the 2025 campaign in Triple-A, but he could make his major-league debut later in the season should the Guardians be in need of right-handed depth out of the bullpen. Enright appeared in 16 games for Columbus in 2024 and posted a 2-1 record with a 1.06 ERA, 0.82 WHIP, three saves and a 31:5 K:BB across 17 innings.

Nic Enright
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now