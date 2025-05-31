Nic Enright News: Back in majors

The Guardians recalled Enright from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Enright was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday, but he'll return to the majors after the Guardians placed Andrew Walters (lat) on the 15-day injured list Saturday. Enright made his major-league debut against the Tigers this past Sunday, and across two outings with the Guardians he has allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while striking out four in three innings.