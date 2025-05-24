Fantasy Baseball
Nic Enright headshot

Nic Enright News: Recalled by Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

The Guardians recalled Enright from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

The move corresponds with the Guardians placing Hunter Gaddis (personal) on the bereavement list. Enright has a 2.00 ERA and 1.44 WHIP across nine innings in Triple-A this season. He'll bolster the Guardians' bullpen with right-handed depth for as long as Gaddis is away from the team.

Nic Enright
Cleveland Guardians
