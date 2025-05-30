Nick Burdi News: Rejoins MLB club

The Red Sox recalled Burdi from Triple-A Worcester on Friday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander will join the Red Sox ahead of Friday's series opener in Atlanta with Liam Hendriks (hip) headed to the injured list. Burdi has allowed four hits over 2.1 scoreless frames in his two big-league appearances this season and should fill a low-leverage relief role while up with Boston.