Nick Kurtz Injury: Not starting Sunday

Kurtz (hip) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Angels.

Kurtz's absence from the lineup isn't especially surprising after he was lifted late in Saturday's 11-inning loss to the Phillies after suffering a left hip flexor injury while running the bases. The Athletics are currently labeling Kurtz as day-to-day, but his availability for the start of the team's upcoming series in Houston following Monday's team off day isn't yet known. Logan Davidson will cover first base Sunday in Kurtz's stead.