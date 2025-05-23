Fantasy Baseball
Nick Kurtz headshot

Nick Kurtz News: Homers again Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Kurtz went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

Kurtz made things interesting in this contest, as he got the Athletics within a run after taking Jordan Romano deep in the ninth inning. This was Kurtz's fourth homer over the last four games, a span in which he has gone 5-for-14 with eight RBI and three walks. The first baseman is up to .231/.291/.440 slash line, five homers, 14 RBI, 10 runs scored and no stolen bases over 103 plate appearances. He looks to be past a slump from the middle of the month, and the power that has helped him take the fast track to the majors hasn't taken long to show up at baseball's highest level.

Nick Kurtz
Sacramento Athletics
