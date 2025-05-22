Fantasy Baseball
Nick Kurtz News: Records first multi-homer game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Kurtz went 2-for-5 with a pair of solo home runs Wednesday in a loss to the Angels.

Kurtz was the offensive star for the A's in defeat, popping two solo shots that each traveled over 430 feet. The promising young first baseman hit 11 long balls over 32 minor-league games across three levels before getting called up April 23, but he then began his big-league career with just one homer through his first 23 contests. Kurtz appears to be finally finding his power stroke, though, as he's now gone deep three times in his past two games.

