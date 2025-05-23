Nick Loftin News: Back in big leagues

The Royals recalled Loftin from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.

Loftin is absorbing the roster spot vacated by Hunter Renfroe, who has been designated for assignment. The 26-year-old Loftin sports a .295/.451/.468 batting line with four home runs, 12 steals and a 22:39 K:BB over 40 games this season. Loftin can play virtually all over the field and could get an opportunity on a Royals club that's been starved for offense.