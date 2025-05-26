Fantasy Baseball
Nick Martinez headshot

Nick Martinez News: Another quality start in third win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2025 at 6:56pm

Martinez (3-5) recorded the win Monday against the Royals after allowing three runs on six hits and no walks in seven innings. He struck out two.

Martinez continue his strong run on the hill, posting his sixth straight quality start. The right-hander has fanned three or fewer four times during this stretch, but he's issued just four walks overall and given up one run or fewer on four occasions. Martinez owns an excellent 2.13 ERA, 0.92 WHIP and 22:4 K:BB across his last 38 frames, but he'll face a very difficult task in his next scheduled outing at Wrigley Field against the Cubs.

