Nick Martini News: Benefitting from Doyle's absence

Martini went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored Monday against the Dodgers.

Martini's playing time has fluctuated early this season, but he looked to be the odd man out after Zac Veen was promoted. However, Martini has started three of four games since Brenton Doyle (quadriceps) has been sidelined, with the only game he sat coming against a lefty. Doyle tried to run sprints before Monday's game but felt discomfort, suggesting a stint on the injured list could be on the way. That move would likely solidify at-bats for Martini, who has gone 3-for-12 since being in the lineup more consistently.