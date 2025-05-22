Fantasy Baseball
Nick Martini News: Pops first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Martini went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs scored Wednesday against the Phillies.

Martini continues to serve as Colorado's primary designated hitter against right-handed pitching, though he does lose an additional couple of starts when Hunter Goodman gets rest behind the plate. Martini has maintained a decent .250 batting average, but he has only one home run with four RBI and nine runs scored across 97 plate appearances.

