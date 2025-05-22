Nick Mitchell News: Back in action at Single-A

Single-A Lynchburg reinstated Mitchell (undisclosed) from its 7-day injured list Thursday.

Acquired from the Blue Jays over the winter, Mitchell will be making his debut with a Guardians full-season affiliate when he gets into a game with Lynchburg. He was placed on the IL coming out of spring training due to an unspecified injury, but Mitchell proved his health during an eight-game rehab stint in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League, slashing .417/.533/.458 across 30 plate appearances.