Nick Sogard News: Demoted to Triple-A

The Red Sox optioned Sogard to Triple-A Worcester on Sunday.

Sogard's demotion comes after Abraham Toro supplanted him as the Red Sox's preferred option at first base, with Toro manning the position in five of the past six games. Though he had a strong opportunity to stake his claim to an everyday role following his May 10 promotion after Triston Casas (knee) suffered a season-ending injury and Romy Gonzalez (quadriceps) went on the injured list, Sogard slashed just .245/.302/.306 over 53 plate appearances with the big club. Boston called up utility player Nate Eaton from Worcester to replace Sogard on the 26-man active roster.