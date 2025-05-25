Nick Sogard News: Getting Sunday off

Sogard is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Sogard will get a breather after he had started each of the last five games while going 6-for-17 with two doubles, three runs and two RBI. The 27-year-old has been seeing most of his action at first base since being promoted from Triple-A Worcester on May 10, but he could get occasional starts at third base while Alex Bregman (quadriceps) is on the shelf.