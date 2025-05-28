Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nicky Lopez headshot

Nicky Lopez News: Links up with Arizona

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 28, 2025 at 10:21am

Lopez agreed to a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The veteran infielder was let go by the Cubs last week, and it didn't take long for him to latch on with a new team. Lopez has gone 1-for-24 in 19 games between the Cubs and Angels this season and isn't likely to be a significant contributor even if he's added to the Diamondbacks' big-league roster.

Nicky Lopez
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now