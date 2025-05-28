Nicky Lopez News: Links up with Arizona

Lopez agreed to a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

The veteran infielder was let go by the Cubs last week, and it didn't take long for him to latch on with a new team. Lopez has gone 1-for-24 in 19 games between the Cubs and Angels this season and isn't likely to be a significant contributor even if he's added to the Diamondbacks' big-league roster.