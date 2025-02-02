Nicky Lopez News: Signs minor-league deal with Cubs

Lopez and the Cubs agreed on a minor-league contract Sunday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

Lopez spent the 2024 campaign with the White Sox, batting .241 with one home run, 21 RBI, 40 runs scored and five stolen bases over 398 at-bats in 124 games. The infielder will presumably receive an invitation to major-league spring training in the coming weeks, though that is not confirmed. If Lopez is able to crack the Cubs' 26-man roster this season, he'll earn $1.5 million.