Noah Cameron News: Six more innings of one-run ball

Cameron (2-1) tallied the win Wednesday against the Reds after allowing one run on six hits and two walks in 6.1 innings. He struck out two.

It was notably Cameron's fourth straight start to begin his major-league career where he fired at least six innings while yielding one run or fewer. Although the rookie left-hander conceded a season-worst six hits and fanned a season-low two, none of his six knocks went for extra bases. Cameron will take an outstanding 1.05 ERA, 0.82 WHIP and 16:8 K:BB across 25.2 frames into his next scheduled outing against the Cardinals, who have an unimposing .690 OPS versus left-handed pitching in the month of May.