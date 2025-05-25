Fantasy Baseball
Noah Miller headshot

Noah Miller News: Cleared for 2025 Double-A debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Double-A Tulsa reinstated Miller (knee) from the 7-day injured list Sunday.

Miller has resided on Tulsa's IL all season while completing his recovery from meniscus surgery, but the 22-year-old infielder is finally ready to make his 2025 debut in the Texas League. He was cleared to rejoin Tulsa after batting .333/.452/.500 with three extra-base hits and a 6:1 BB:K in eight rehab games in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League.

Noah Miller
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
