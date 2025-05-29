Noelvi Marte Injury: MRI shows progress
Marte (oblique) had a follow-up MRI on Tuesday which showed further progress and got the go-ahead to start rotational activities, MLB.com reports.
The exact nature of those rotational activities were not divulged in the report, but it's safe to assume that means swinging a bat and taking batting practice. He's missed three-plus weeks with the condition and is expected to require a mutli-game rehab assignment.
