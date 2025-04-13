Noelvi Marte News: Singles, scores in win

Marte started at third base and went 1-for-4 with a single and a run scored in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Pirates.

Marte made his first start since being called up earlier this week. He singled in the seventh inning and scored the Reds' final run. It's unclear what Cincinnati manager Terry Francona has planned for Marte going forward. There's a crowd at third base with Jeimer Candelario and Gavin Lux in the mix.