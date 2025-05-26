Fantasy Baseball
Nolan Arenado headshot

Nolan Arenado Injury: Expects to play Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Arenado (rib) expects to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles, John Denton of MLB.com reports. "Overall, I feel OK," Arenado said Monday after falling into the crowd while making a catch during Sunday's game. "Should be fine by [Tuesday], just kind of stiff today. So, I'm just going to get some treatment and then go from there."

The 10-time Gold Glover is dealing with some soreness in his rib/kidney region, but it sounds like he's expecting a quick turnaround. Nolan Gorman is starting at third base Monday against right-hander Charlie Morton.

Nolan Arenado
St. Louis Cardinals
