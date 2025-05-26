Nolan Arenado Injury: Expects to play Tuesday

Arenado (rib) expects to return to the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles, John Denton of MLB.com reports. "Overall, I feel OK," Arenado said Monday after falling into the crowd while making a catch during Sunday's game. "Should be fine by [Tuesday], just kind of stiff today. So, I'm just going to get some treatment and then go from there."

The 10-time Gold Glover is dealing with some soreness in his rib/kidney region, but it sounds like he's expecting a quick turnaround. Nolan Gorman is starting at third base Monday against right-hander Charlie Morton.