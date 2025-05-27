Fantasy Baseball
Nolan Arenado News: Back in action

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Arenado (ribs) is starting at third base and batting sixth Tuesday against the Orioles.

As expected, Arenado is back in action after sitting out Monday to rest after he fell into the crowd to make a catch Sunday. Arenado has never hit lower than .253 over a full MLB season and his average sits at .234 entering play Tuesday. The 34-year-old third baseman has provided five home runs, 23 runs, 25 RBI and one steal in 49 games.

