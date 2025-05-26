Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nolan Jones headshot

Nolan Jones News: Getting breather Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 26, 2025 at 12:36pm

Jones isn't part of the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Dodgers.

The lefty-hitting Jones will take a seat for the second time in three days -- both absences have come against right-handed starters -- as Steven Kwan, Angel Martinez and Daniel Schneemann fill the outfield from left to right Monday. Jones has been utilized in a platoon with Jhonkensy Noel, making his recent absences from the starting lineup against RHP worth noting.

Nolan Jones
Cleveland Guardians
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now