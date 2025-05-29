Nolan Jones News: Productive as fill-in Wednesday

Jones entered Wednesday's game after left fielder Stephen Kwan (wrist) was removed and went 3-for-3 with two RBI and a run scored in a 7-4 win over the Dodgers.

Jones delivered a two-run single as part of the Guardians' five-run uprising in the eighth inning. He's largely scuffled through the first two months of the season, and Wednesday's effort upped his average to .194 with 12 RBI across 50 games. Kwan's injury is described as inflammation, and it's unclear how much time he'll need. Jones is one of several candidates that can fill in at left field, but Kwan could be back following the team's day off Thursday.