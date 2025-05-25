Orlando Arcia News: Cut loose by Atlanta

Atlanta released Arcia on Sunday, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

No team was willing to take on the money remaining on Arcia's $2 million contract for 2025 after Atlanta designated him for assignment a few days earlier, but now that he's been released, the 30-year-old shouldn't have too much trouble catching on elsewhere on a minor-league or lower-cost MLB deal. Since Dansby Swanson left for the Cubs following the 2022 campaign, Arcia had spent the past two seasons as Atlanta's primary shortstop and entered 2025 atop the depth chart, but he was quickly supplanted by newcomer Nick Allen. With Allen having taken hold of a regular role since mdi-April, Arcia hadn't made any starts in a month before Atlanta elected to drop him from the 40-man roster.