Orlando Arcia News: Headed to Colorado

The Rockies are signing Arcia to a major-league contract, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

It didn't take long for Arcia to find work after being released by Atlanta on Sunday. Once his deal with Colorado is finalized, he'll look to join his new club on the current road trip in Chicago, per Alvarez-Montes. It's unclear as to where Arcia will fit in with his new club with Ezequiel Tovar appearing locked into the starting shortstop role, though the veteran could get looks at second base given Adael Amador's struggles so far this season.