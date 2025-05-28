Fantasy Baseball
Otto Lopez News: Hits three-run homer in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Lopez went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 10-8 win over the Padres.

Lopez tied the game at 6-6 with a three-run homer in the fifth inning. It was the 26-year-old's first multi-hit effort since April 29, though he is currently riding a modest five-game hit streak. On the season, he's hitting .239 with four home runs, 18 RBI, 19 runs scored and five steals across 156 plate appearances.

