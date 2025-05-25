Otto Lopez News: Swipes fifth bag

Lopez went 1-for-4 with a steal and a run scored in Sunday's 3-0 victory over the Angels.

The 26-year-old drew his fourth consecutive start at shortstop and stole second off Los Angeles starter Kyle Hendricks in the fourth. After popping a homer in his return from an ankle injury May 18, Lopez has been cold, batting .167 (3-for-18) across five games but has notched a pair of steals. Through 145 total plate appearances, Lopez is slashing .221/.297/.328 with three homers, 18 runs scored and 15 RBI while going 5-for-7 on steal attempts.