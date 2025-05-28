Owen Miller News: Back with Rockies
Miller signed a minor-league contract with the Rockies on Wednesday.
After testing his value in the open market, Miller will return to the Rockies on a minor-league deal after being DFA'd by the club May 16. The 28-year-old owns a .694 OPS through 90 plate appearances at Triple-A Albuquerque, but the current state of the Rockies' offense leaves the door open for Miller to return to Colorado at some point.
