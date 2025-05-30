Ozzie Albies News: Extends hit streak

Albies went 2-for-8 with a two-run homer, three total RBI and a second run scored during Thursday's doubleheader with the Phillies.

After extending his hit streak to 13 games in the opening game, Albies launched his first home run since May 3 in the nightcap, a two-run blast off Zack Wheeler in the fourth inning that extended Atlanta's lead to 4-0. Albies is now 18-for-52 (.346) during the streak, as he looks to have bounced back from a slow start this year. The second baseman is now slashing .241/.307/.361 with six homers, 22 RBI, 29 runs scored and five steals across 238 plate appearances this season.