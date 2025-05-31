Fantasy Baseball
Patrick Bailey News: Multi-hit effort in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Bailey went 2-for-4 with a double in Friday's 2-0 win over the Marlins.

Bailey hit his first double since May 4 in the second inning and added a single in the eighth. With that, he recorded his first multi-hit effort since May 6, marking his fifth of the season. The 26-year-old catcher owns a lackluster .183/.242/.268 slash line with 15 runs scored, 15 RBI, nine extra-base hits -- including one home run -- and a 32.9 percent strikeout rate across 158 plate appearances this season.

