Patrick Bailey News: Swats first homer of 2025

Bailey went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Wednesday's 8-4 loss to Kansas City.

Bailey's home run drought ended Wednesday, as he hit his first homer of the season in his 138th plate appearance. The 26-year-old catcher has struggled at the plate, tallying a 30.5 percent strikeout rate and a meager .507 OPS overall. He hasn't recorded multiple hits in a game since May 6.