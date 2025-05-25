Fantasy Baseball
Patrick Corbin News: Allows three runs in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2025

Corbin did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-4 win over the White Sox, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk with six strikeouts over 5.1 innings.

Corbin yielded two solo home runs and was in line for the loss until the Rangers mounted a ninth-inning comeback. The veteran southpaw has quietly delivered a steady campaign, allowing three earned runs or fewer in each of his nine outings this season. He owns a 3.75 ERA, 1.29 WHIP and 38:16 K:BB across 48 innings and lines up for a home matchup with the Cardinals next weekend.

