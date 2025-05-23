Fantasy Baseball
Paul Blackburn headshot

Paul Blackburn Injury: Final rehab start coming Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Blackburn (knee) will make his final rehab start Tuesday for Triple-A Syracuse, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

Blackburn threw seven scoreless innings in his last rehab start and is set to make his last minor-league outing Tuesday. There isn't a clear spot for Blackburn in the Mets' rotation, so he's likely to join the bullpen as a long reliever once activated from the 15-day injured list.

Paul Blackburn
New York Mets
