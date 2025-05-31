Fantasy Baseball
Paul Blackburn headshot

Paul Blackburn Injury: Starting Monday vs. LAD

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2025

Blackburn (knee) is expected to come off the 15-day injured list to start against the Dodgers on Monday, Andrew Tredinnick of The Bergen Record reports.

Blackburn is in the final stages of his recovery from right knee inflammation, which caused him to land on the 15-day IL at the start of the season. He's posted a 3.68 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 31:13 K:BB across 29.1 minor-league innings during his rehab assignment. It's unclear whether Blackburn will have a consistent role in the Mets' rotation after Monday's start.

